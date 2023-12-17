‘Oki!’ City of Lethbridge brings back sign program celebrating Blackfoot culture after initial success

The City of Lethbridge is looking for organizations interested in incorporating Blackfoot language and culture into their brand presentation.

Last year, during reconciliation week, the city unveiled six unique OKI signs that have gone on to become permanent fixtures at those organizations.

“Oki” is the Blackfoot word for “greetings” or “welcome”.

After the success of the initial project, the city is seeking new organizations interested in having their own OKI sign.

Interested parties need to be able to demonstrate how their organization is working towards Reconciliation locally and identify ways they hope to integrate Blackfoot culture and language into their regular activities.

Applications are being accepted through Jan. 15.

Indigenous artists interested in submitting designs for phase two of the OKI Sign Project should watch for a public invitation of expressions of interest early in 2024.

