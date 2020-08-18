CALGARY -- After plenty of debate, the Town of Okotoks is implementing a bylaw requiring face masks be worn in all indoor municipal spaces, including the rec centre and the town arenas.

Town Council passed the bylaw Monday that will come into effect on Aug. 24.

"This provides an extra measure to control the spread of the virus and protect the health and safety of our residents," said Mayor Bill Robertson in a statement released Monday night.

"Council's direction is important as it establishes safety protocols for the community, which may then be applied to all indoor public spaces."

Mask will still be voluntary for businesses and privately-owned facilities.

Council also passed an additional bylaw that would require mandatory masks in all indoor public spaces if the number of active COVID-19 cases in Okotoks reaches 15. As of now, there are three active cases in Okotoks.

Exemptions to the bylaw include children under the age of two, resistant children five years and under, people with medical conditions or disabilities, and employees not working with the public or those separated by a physical barrier.