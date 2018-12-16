CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Okotoks baby undergoes rare surgery after lengthy hospital stay
13-month-old Lukah Mitchell has been in hospital since mid-October awaiting a life-saving surgery. (Supplied)
Published Sunday, December 16, 2018 5:37PM MST
Last Updated Sunday, December 16, 2018 5:38PM MST
A family in Okotoks says that a donor has finally come through to help their 13-month-old daughter become healthy enough to come home.
Lukah Mitchell was admitted to hospital in October and, while she was there, doctors discovered a large tumour that ended up affecting a number of her organs.
Her parents, Tanis and Dakota, say that after eight weeks in hospital, a donor has been found to complete the multi-visceral transplant she needs to survive.
This procedure has taken place less than 10 times in Western Canada.
A GoFundMe campaign, set up to help the Mitchell family with expenses, has exceeded $50,000.