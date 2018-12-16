A family in Okotoks says that a donor has finally come through to help their 13-month-old daughter become healthy enough to come home.

Lukah Mitchell was admitted to hospital in October and, while she was there, doctors discovered a large tumour that ended up affecting a number of her organs.

Her parents, Tanis and Dakota, say that after eight weeks in hospital, a donor has been found to complete the multi-visceral transplant she needs to survive.

This procedure has taken place less than 10 times in Western Canada.

A GoFundMe campaign, set up to help the Mitchell family with expenses, has exceeded $50,000.