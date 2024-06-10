Okotoks Dawgs bounce back with 12-4 win over Lethbridge Bulls

The Okotoks Dawgs rebounded from their first loss of the season with a convincing 12-4 victory over the Lethbridge Bulls on Sunday at Seaman Stadium.

The win improved the Dawgs' record to 10-1 in the early Western Canadian Baseball League season.

Playing in front of over 5,000 fans for their "Princess in the Park" event, the Dawgs' offense showcased its power. High River native Tucker Zdunich led the way, going 3-for-4 with a double and a three-run home run in the seventh inning.

Brendan Luther, returning home for the 2024 season, excelled at the plate, collecting four hits in six at-bats and driving in two runs.

Kadyn Williams also contributed offensively, plating two runs with a single in the second inning. Ricardo Sanchez continued his hot streak, going 2-for-3 with a double.

On the mound, Zane Morrison earned his first win of the season, striking out two batters in four innings.

The bullpen provided strong relief, with Brody Forno, Ashton Luera and Cade Herrmann combining for three scoreless innings and four strikeouts.