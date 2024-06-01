CALGARY
    Okotoks lives by the long ball, crushing three homers in 10-2 defeat of Bombers in Brooks

    The Okotoks Dawgs won their first road victory of the season Friday, defeating the Brooks Bombers 10-2.

    Landon Kauffman led the way, going 4-5, including a 2-run homer. He drove in four runs.

    Benito Bonilla homered and doubled and chipped in with a pair of RBIs, while Jacob Wrubleski also homered and went 2-6.

    Troy Benko threw four innings, striking out five and blanked the Bombers.

    The Dawgs improved to 4-0 this season.

    The two teams go at it again Saturday night, only this time the venue is Seaman Stadium in Okotoks.

    First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

    For Dawgs tickets, go here.

