Okotoks lives by the long ball, crushing three homers in 10-2 defeat of Bombers in Brooks

The Okotoks Dawgs won their first road victory of the season Friday, defeating the Brooks Bombers 10-2.

Landon Kauffman led the way, going 4-5, including a 2-run homer. He drove in four runs.

Benito Bonilla homered and doubled and chipped in with a pair of RBIs, while Jacob Wrubleski also homered and went 2-6.

Troy Benko threw four innings, striking out five and blanked the Bombers.

The Dawgs improved to 4-0 this season.

The two teams go at it again Saturday night, only this time the venue is Seaman Stadium in Okotoks.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

For Dawgs tickets, go here.