Alberta seems to be a lucky place.

Just yesterday, the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) announced a Calgary man won $1 million on a Lotto 6-49 ticket.

The day before, officials revealed Calgary grandmother Luciana Luistro had won $1 million from a Lotto 6-49 draw.

Now, it seems there are even more winners from Alberta.

Mary and Kevin McNamée of Strathmore won $250,000 on a Dec. 29 extra draw, and Leonard Visser from Okotoks won $100,000 on an Aug. 15 extra draw.

The McNamées bought their winning ticket at the Shell on Ridge Road in Strathmore, while Visser bought his at a Shell on North Railway Street in Okotoks.

"I didn’t believe it," Visser said of his win. "It feels surreal."

The Okotoks resident says he is still making plans for how to use his windfall.

The McNamées, meanwhile, say they will pay off their mortgage and truck, before building a new deck.

They won their prize by matching the last six digits of the extra number drawn on Dec. 29, while Visser matched the last six digits of the extra number drawn on Aug. 15.

“I was so surprised, and I am very grateful,” he said.

Unclaimed $1M lottery ticket

The WCLC says a winning Lotto 6-49 ticket purchased in Alberta in March 2023 is still unclaimed.

The ticket – purchased somewhere outside of Calgary and Edmonton – won $1 million on the March 8 gold ball draw.

The winner or winners have one year to claim their prize, and that time is ticking away, officials warned.

The winning number on the drawn was 29731883-01.