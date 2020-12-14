Advertisement
Okotoks man facing charges for alleged shooting incident
Okotoks RCMP seized a number of items after a reported shooting. (RCMP handout)
CALGARY -- Okotoks RCMP has released the name of a man charged for allegedly opening fire on a bailiff who was delivering court documents over the weekend.
Barron Richards, 46, is facing charges of:
- Careless use of a firearm;
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm;
- Use of a firearm in the commission of an offence, and;
- Resisting a peace officer.
Richards was arrested Saturday morning in the community just south of Calgary. Police were called to a home on Stanley Avenue about 9 a.m. for reports of shots being fired at a bailiff serving documents.
Police contained the home and brought in the canine unit and the emergency response team, and a suspect was arrested a few hours later.
A number of weapons were also seized, including an axe, swords, baseball bats and a shotgun. .
Richards was scheduled to appear in a Didsbury, Alta. courtroom on Monday.
No other information has been released.