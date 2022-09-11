Okotoks Oilers' Jagger Tapper becomes fourth player to commit to NCAA Division 1 school
Just before playing their final pre-season game, the Okotoks Oilers announced that forward Jagger Tapper will become the fourth player on the team to attend an NCAA Division 1 post-secondary school.
Tapper, a former CTV Calgary Athlete of the Week, committed to becoming a student and a player for Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), in Troy, New York.
The Engineers are part of the NCAA's Division 1 ECAC Hockey division.
“We couldn’t be happier for Jagger to start off his rookie season committing to an excellent program,” said Oilers head coach and GM Tyler Deis. “For some time we’ve known Jagger has the potential to be a significant impact player at this level, and we’re looking forward to helping him develop into the kind of player who will impact RPI just as much.”
Tapper, 17, played last season for the U18 Calgary Flames, where he was named most valuable player after leading the league in scoring with 20 goals and 31 assists in 35 games.
He also played five games with the Oilers, scoring his first Junior A goal against Camrose last October.
Tapper is the fourth player on the current Oiler roster to commit to an NCAA Division 1 school, along with forward Conyr Hellyer, Connor Gourley, both of whom committed to Arizona State, and Sam Huck, who committed to Western Michigan.
Puck drop for the Oilers final pre-season game is Sunday at 4:15 p.m. They're hosting the Cranbrook Bucks. Tickets are available at okotoksoilers.ca.
