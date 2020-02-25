Okotoks RCMP ask for help to identify two men accused of stealing appliances
Published Tuesday, February 25, 2020 9:20AM MST
Okotoks RCMP is asking for help to identify two men wanted in connection with thefts from a Walmart. (RCMP handout)
CALGARY -- Okotoks RCMP is asking for help from the public to identify two men accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of appliances from a Walmart store earlier this month.
The two men were captured on surveillance video leaving the store about 1 p.m. on Feb. 9 pushing shopping carts full of high-end appliances.
Once outside, authorities aren't sure how they left the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
