CALGARY -- Okotoks RCMP is asking for help from the public to identify two men accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of appliances from a Walmart store earlier this month.

The two men were captured on surveillance video leaving the store about 1 p.m. on Feb. 9 pushing shopping carts full of high-end appliances.

Once outside, authorities aren't sure how they left the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.