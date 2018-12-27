RCMP are looking for the public’s help to locate two men wanted in connection with the theft and fraudulent use of a citizen’s debit and credit cards.

Officials say on November 4, a vehicle parked at a home in Okotoks was broken into and a purse, containing debit and credit cards, was stolen.

The cards obtained in the robbery were then used at a pair of convenience stores in the area.

Two men were recorded on surveillance video at the time the cards were used and police would like to speak with them.

Anyone with information about the individuals or the incident is asked to contact Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or your local police detachment.

Anonymous tips can also be forwarded on to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).