Okotoks RCMP say that they need the public's help to track down a unique saddle and a number of bridles from a ranch during a break and enter in late December.

Police say that on December 28, they were called to a rural property for reports of a burglary.

A Don Rich Custom saddle, deep red in colour, with Keith Wilson custom stainless steel covered oak stirrups was stolen along with a number of Don Rich Customs and Jim Townshend model bridles.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).