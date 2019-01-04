Authorities are looking for the public’s help to identify a man who threatened a clerk with a knife during a robbery that took place early Thursday morning.

RCMP say at about 3:00 a.m., a man entered the 7-Eleven on Milligan Drive in Okotoks.

The suspect allegedly produced a knife and threatened the clerk, demanding money.

The man got away with an undisclosed amount of money and various other items.

The clerk was not injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as:

Aboriginal

20-30 years old

173 cm (5’8”)

mohawk-style haircut with the sides and back of his head shaved

thin build

tattoo on his left hand

He was wearing a black t-shirt, black track pants with white stripes and grey sneakers with white soles.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Okotoks RCMP at 403-995-6400. Anonymous tips can also be given to Crimestoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.