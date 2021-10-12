Okotoks RCMP seeks public assistance in early morning lumber theft
Okotoks RCMP is looking for public assistance identifying a pair of suspects in an early morning lumber robbery.
Police were notified around 6:16 a.m. Tuesday about the possible theft of some lumber from a construction site in the Cimarron area of Okotoks.
The suspects' vehicle was described as a 1995 white Dodge truck, with two men inside.
Police canvassed the area searching for the vehicle, but couldn't find it. Anyone with information about the vehicle or suspects is asked to contact Okotoks RCMP at (403) 995-6400. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.
Police also remind the public to contact them in the event they witness any other suspicious activity on or around construction sites.
