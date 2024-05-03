CALGARY
Calgary

    • Okotoks resident charged in shooting of 53-year-old man

    Mounties out of Okotoks, Alta., investigate a shooting in the town south of Calgary on May 1, 2024. A 26-year-old Okotoks man was charged in the shooting Friday. Mounties out of Okotoks, Alta., investigate a shooting in the town south of Calgary on May 1, 2024. A 26-year-old Okotoks man was charged in the shooting Friday.
    An Okotoks resident has been charged in relation to a shooting Wednesday at a residence in Sheep River Court.

    RCMP responded to the area around 3 p.m. Wednesday, where they discovered a 53-year-old man suffering from a gunshot.

    He was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition. He’s recovering in hospital.

    Okotoks RCMP said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the general public.

    Kaden Clouston, 26, has been charged with the following:

    •          Discharge a firearm with intent;
    •          Aggravated assault;
    •          Careless use of a firearm;
    •          Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;
    •          Pointing a firearm;
    •          Three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm;·         Two counts of possession of a restricted firearm without license;
    •          Reckless discharge of a firearm.

    Following a bail hearing, Clouston remains in custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court in Okotoks on May 5, via CCTV.

    With files from CTV Calgary

