Officials with the Town of Okotoks have approved a plan to establish a task force to help balance the community's deer population and the well-being of its residents.

The group is being formed because officials say there an increasing number of reports of people coming into contact with the animals.

"With the Sheep River valley being a major wildlife corridor, the instances of human/deer interaction are on the rise," said mayor Bill Robertson in a release. "Forming this task force will enable us to establish short and long-term strategies to create the best balance between our deer population and the wellbeing of our residents."

The group, that will work over a one year term, will develop recommendations and practices to align with Alberta regulations.

Members of the task force will possess education and experience with wildlife conservation.

Last year, the Town of Okotoks conducted a count of deer living in the urban centre with the help of its residents.

During that count, which was done between September 14 and 16, residents counted between 35 and 64 deer in the community.

According to a survey performed alongside the count, 42 per cent of residents were happy with the idea of deer coming into their backyard and didn't have any problem with any of the damage they could inflict.

Over half of the respondents felt safe while in the presence of deer and haven't experienced any kind of aggression from them.

Advertising for members of the new task force will begin later this fall.