Khoopa, the 50 pound African tortoise that went missing earlier this week has been found safe after he mysteriously reappeared at the Okotoks farm he calls home on Friday night.

According to Jody Jordan, Khoopa's owner, the 15-year-old tortoise was discovered at home, walking his routine pathway.

There are no details about what happened to him while out of his pen, but Jordan said in a Facebook post that he could have hidden when searchers were out looking and they missed seeing him.

She said he is in good health and will be releasing more details about what happened to him when she learns more.

Jordan isn't ruling out the possibility that Khoopa was turtle-napped and then returned.