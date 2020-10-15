CALGARY -- The property where one of the city's leading newspapers was published for much of its history is being renovated to serve a new purpose.

The former Calgary Sun building, located at 2615 12 St. N.E., is the new location for an 89,327-sq.-ft. retail store and warehouse for U-Haul.

The new business, called U-Haul Moving & Storage at Deerfoot, will offer truck and towing equipment rentals, moving supply sales, portable storage containers and 700 climate-controlled storage lockers, the company says in a release.

Officials with U-Haul say the location was "very attractive" because of its location on Deerfoot Trail and proximity to the downtown core.

"We want to invest in this city," said Naga Chennamsetty, president U-Haul in southern Alberta, in a release. "Our goal is to bring a full-service moving and storage facility to our customers in order to meet the demand here. We know the community will love and appreciate the finished product."

Originally built to house the Calgary Sun offices, the building has been vacant since the newspaper moved out in 2018.

U-Haul acquired the 2.66-acre property on Oct. 5.

Once the warehouse is set up, the company expects to hire more than 20 people to staff the location. Most of the hiring is expected to be done locally.