A man has died and another is in hospital after a serious crash east of the Town of Sundre early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash involving two vehicles at about 5:20 a.m. on Highway 27 and Range Road 44.

Officials say a pickup truck, heading eastbound, collided with a westbound car.

The driver of the car, 39-year-old Darryl Hyslop of Olds, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 22-year-old driver of the pickup truck, from Sundre, was taken to hospital in Calgary in non-life threatening condition.

Members of the Chinook Arch Victim Services have been contacted to provide assistance to Hyslop's family.

"The RCMP would like to offer our sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Hyslop for their loss," said Cpl. John Mandel with the Sundre RCMP in a release. "It is tragic at any time to lose a loved one especially more so during the holiday season."

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and say the road conditions were favourable but alcohol has not been ruled out so far.