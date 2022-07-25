Olds RCMP charge 4 in drug-impaired driving crackdown

Four people face criminal charges after a three-day crackdown by Olds RCMP aimed at reducing drug-impaired driving.

From July 18 to 20, police staged a proactive Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) operation, which resulted in police seizing over 43 grams of suspected methamphetamine, over the span of several traffic stops.

Calgary resident Robin Lyne Strub, 34, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and failing to comply with a probation order. Strub was released and is scheduled to appear in Didsbury Court on Aug. 22.

Mountain View County resident Billyjack James Williams, 50, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant from Olds RCMP. Williams appeared in court Monday.

An unidentified man was charged with possession of a controlled substance and breach of conditions, while an unidentified woman was charged with possession of a controlled substance and two charges of breach of a release order.

Olds RCMP want to remind the public of the importance of reporting suspicious behavior to police. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.