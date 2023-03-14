Olds woman's disappearance enters second week
RCMP is asking for tips from the public as the search continues for an Olds woman who has been missing for more than a week.
Lindsay Marie Moon, 35, was last seen on March 7 when she was dropped off at the credit union in the southern Alberta town. She has not been heard from since.
Moon is described as:
- Approximately 163 centimetres (5'4") tall;
- Weighing 54 kilograms (120 pounds); and
- Having a light complexion.
Anyone who has information regarding Moon's whereabouts is asked to contact Olds RCMP at 403-556-3324 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
