One of the top-ranked bobsledders in the entire world will be leading the charge for this September’s Terry Fox Run at Fort Calgary.

Justin Kripps, the pilot of the two-man bobsleigh team that captured gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics says he is no stranger to working hard to reach his athletic goals.

Kripps, who attended the same university as Terry Fox, says that it’s important to keep the message of Fox’s Marathon of Hope alive.

“I ran my first Terry Fox Run when I was nine years old, and I’ve always admired Terry’s tenacity and determination,” said Kripps in a release. “As the years have gone by, and I have come to witness the suffering and emotional pain that cancer can cause, I’ve also learned about the amazing work the Terry Fox Foundation is doing to raise money for cancer research. I think it’s important that we all pitch in to keep this initiative going!”

From now until September 16, the day of the Terry Fox Run, Kripps will be spreading awareness about the event and encourage thousands of Calgarians from across the city to participate.

The Terry Fox Foundation provides funding for nearly 1,300 cancer treatment projects targeting a wide array of cancers, including lung, breast, colorectal and prostate (the most common cancers in Canada), as well as osteogenic sarcoma (the bone cancer that afflicted Terry Fox).

For more information, you can go to the official website.