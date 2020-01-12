CALGARY -- It’s possible some of Canada’s Olympians of tomorrow were put to the test during a training camp held in Calgary on Sunday.

The fifth-annual RBC Training Ground analyzed the skills of athletes aged 14 to 25 with the goal of introducing them to national sports organizations.

“We’re not testing something they don’t normally do,” said Kurt Innes, director of talent development with the Canadian Sport Institute, Pacific.

“Most athletes run, or jump, or lift things heavy in the gym, so all we’re trying to do is figure out who are the exceptional performers.”

High scorers from the skills tests may be considered for Olympic sports like rowing, cycling, canoe/kayak, boxing, and rugby, as well as various ski sports.

Organizers say the program bridges the gap between school athletics and professional teams.

”Millions of kids in this country play hockey but not many of them will become Connor McDavid, because there’s just limited spots at the NHL," Innes said. "But they could become the next Catriona Le May Doan."

Many student athletes at the event said they hope to represent Canada on the world stage.

“I just wanna have fun and achieve my Olympic goal because I always wanted to be an athlete, so it's just nice to have a way to kind of get there,” said Obasegun Edeleke, currently a student at the University of Lethbridge.

“(The RBC Training Ground) is awesome because sometimes you get stuck in a streamline and do whatever sport you grew up doing, but it’s nice to see what you could potentially be good at as well,” said rugby Dinos' player Asia Franklin.

Franklin’s goal is to play for Team Canada for the women’s Ruby 7s team some day.

Current Olympic champions on hand at the event attested to the program’s success rate.

“It’s opening up some cool doors and there are people out there that I know that are on national teams that have come from the training ground program,” said Olympic 2018 Gold Medallist Brady Leman.

The program operates in other major cities across Canada, but just 30 athletes will be selected to participate in the final round in Winnipeg on May 30, 2020.