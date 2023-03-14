Olympic men's ski cross champion Brady Leman to retire

Olympic ski cross champion Brady Leman will retire after this season. Leman skis during the men's semifinal at the World Cup ski cross event at Nakiska Ski Resort in Kananaskis, Alta., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) Olympic ski cross champion Brady Leman will retire after this season. Leman skis during the men's semifinal at the World Cup ski cross event at Nakiska Ski Resort in Kananaskis, Alta., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Victims identified in deadly Amqui, Que. truck crash; suspect likely to face first-degree murder charges

More information was released Tuesday about the victims who were struck by a pickup truck in the small Quebec town of Amqui in the Lower St. Lawrence region. Quebec provincial police spokesperson Claude Dorion said that two men aged 73 and 65 were killed when they were walking on the side of the road and nine others were injured, including a baby less than a year old and a three-year-old toddler.

Police officers check the scene of a fatal crash, Tuesday, March 14, 2023 in Amqui Que. Two people were killed and nine others were injured Monday afternoon when a pickup truck plowed into pedestrians who were walking beside a road in the eastern Quebec town of Amqui. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

opinion

opinion | Tips on how to get the most out of your TFSA

The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect this year. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines eight tips on how Canadians can get the most out of this popular savings account.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina