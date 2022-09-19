Olympic Oval to celebrate 35 years with 80's night, $1 skating

The Olympic Oval will be hosting a $1 skating party on Sept. 27 to celebrate its 35th anniversary. (UCalgary/Olympic Oval) The Olympic Oval will be hosting a $1 skating party on Sept. 27 to celebrate its 35th anniversary. (UCalgary/Olympic Oval)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world

Britain and the world said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II at a state funeral Monday that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers – and crowds who massed along the streets of London to honour a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age.

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Live updates from CTV News

Following 10 days of national mourning for the Commonwealth's longest-reigning monarch, a state funeral was held for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, before a hearse takes her coffin to Windsor Castle where she will be buried within King George VI Memorial Chapel.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina