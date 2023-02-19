Olympic Plaza food vendor pays it forward with free soup for those in need

There's a new food vendor in Calgary serving up soup for customers – and people in need as well.

No Fixed Address in Olympic Plaza has come up with a unique meal-sharing program.

When someone buys a soup, they are actually buying two soups.

They get a token for a second bowl, which they can use in the future, or leave in a jar at the food stand.

Soup token for No Fixed Address

A homeless person can take a token out of the jar and get a free bowl of soup.

Tyler Melnyk came up with the idea, due to a rise in food insecurity.

"It's super important to recognize," Melnyk said. "(We all) need to do our bit."

Soup guy in Olympic Plaza, Feb. 18, 2023

No Fixed Address currently operates on Thursday and Friday nights and Saturday afternoons, but it may expand its hours.

