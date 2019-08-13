The wading pool at Olympic Plaza has re-opened, days after it was forced to close due to bacterial contamination.

City officials confirm to CTV News Calgary the pool was re-opened at noon Monday.

It had been closed since Aug. 7 after a pair of water samples, one collected Aug. 1, and another on Aug. 3, showed total coliforms present.

As a result, the pool was ordered closed by Alberta Health Services so it could be properly cleaned and have its chemicals balanced.

Coliforms are bacteria present in the digestive tracts of animals. They are also found in plant and soil material.

There have been no complaints of illnesses related to the use of the Olympic Plaza pool, but anyone who is feeling ill after recently being in the water should seek appropriate medical attention.