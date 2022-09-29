One arrested in Claresholm church break-in spree

Mounties out of Claresholm, Alta., have arrested the man they believe was responsible for a string of church break-ins.

The RCMP say during the months of August and September, there were break-and-enters at Mycitycare as well as several local places of worship, including:

Faith Community Baptist Church;

United Church;

Parallel Church;

Anglican Church; and

Church of the Nazarene.

Cody Gorrell, a 31-year-old of no fixed address, was arrested on Sept. 27.

He's been charged with multiple offences, including:

Four counts of break, enter and theft;

Five counts of mischief under $5,000;

One count of theft under $5,000;

Two counts of break-and-enter;

One count of possession of a controlled substance;

One count of possession of break-and-enter tools; and

One count of failure to comply with a condition of release.

Gorrell remains in police custody and will appear in court in Lethbridge on Friday.