Calgary police have ended a high-risk incident in the southwest community of Shawnessy peacefully with the arrest of one man.

Officers were called to the area, near Shawnigan Way and Shawnigan Drive, at about 4 p.m. on Sunday.

A large number of officers, including the Tactical Team, were deployed in the area and quickly surrounded a home.

At about 5:30 p.m., officials announced the situation was over and a man was taken into custody.

There is no word on any injuries in the incident.