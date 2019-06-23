One arrested in high-risk incident in southwest Calgary
Police arrested one man in connection with a 'high-risk incident' in the community of Shawnessy on Sunday afternoon.
Published Sunday, June 23, 2019 6:03PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 23, 2019 6:53PM MDT
Calgary police have ended a high-risk incident in the southwest community of Shawnessy peacefully with the arrest of one man.
Officers were called to the area, near Shawnigan Way and Shawnigan Drive, at about 4 p.m. on Sunday.
A large number of officers, including the Tactical Team, were deployed in the area and quickly surrounded a home.
At about 5:30 p.m., officials announced the situation was over and a man was taken into custody.
There is no word on any injuries in the incident.