Calgary police have ended a high-risk incident in the southwest community of Shawnessy peacefully with the arrest of one man.

Officers were called to the area, near Shawnigan Way and Shawnigan Drive, at about 4 p.m. on Sunday.

A large number of officers, including the Tactical Team, were deployed in the area and quickly surrounded a home.

At about 5:30 p.m., officials announced the situation was over and a man was taken into custody.

The situation in Shawnessy has been resolved and everyone is safe. One man was taken into custody, domestic-related charges are pending.



The streets in the community are slowly being re-opened and should all be open again soon. — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) June 23, 2019

There is no word on any injuries in the incident.