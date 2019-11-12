CALGARY — The CTV Morning Live team took the One Chip Challenge during the final segment of Monday's show, and it didn't end well.

Made by Paqui, the One Chip Challenge involves just a single Carolina Reaper chip, but at 1.9 million Scoville units — for comparison, Tabasco Sauce is between 2,500 and 5,000 scoville units — eating it is no easy feat.

And the next 45 minutes weren't much fun for Jefferson Humphreys, Joelle Tomlinson, Kevin Stanfield and Andrea Dion.

At least two of the hosts — we're not naming names — ended up on the bathroom floor, hugging the porcelain.

But within about an hour they were all back to (somewhat) normal.

Each host was asked for their thoughts after:

"The next time you read a review that says, 'Don’t do this, it’s going to hurt,' listen to that review." — Kevin Stanfield

“Everything hurts and I’m dying," — Joelle Tomlinson

“Unless you’re fond of getting violently ill never let your coworkers talk you into the One Chip Challenge. It did not end well." — Andrea Dion

“I don’t know why everybody is puking, I would have had a second." — Jefferson Humphreys

Made by Paqui, the One Chip Challenge involves a Carolina Reaper chip that comes in at 1.9 million Scoville units.