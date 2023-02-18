One dead after being struck by vehicle walking into traffic along Highway 1

A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle while walking along Highway 1 early Saturday morning near Heritage Road.

Around 1:30 a.m., Cochrane RCMP responded a report of a pedestrian who was allegedly walking in and out of traffic along Highway 1 near Hermitage Road.

In the middle of responding to the first call, police received a second call at 1:45 a.m. A pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle along Highway 1.

Police determined that it was the same person who had inspired the first complaint.

RCMP and emergency medical services responded, locating the woman, in her 30s, who had injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

The woman was transported to hospital, where she was pronounced dead as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai SUV that struck her was uninjured.

Officers and an RCMP collision analyst continue to investigate.