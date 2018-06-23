CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
One dead after crash south of Calgary
Officials say a driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash between Millarville and Priddis.
Published Saturday, June 23, 2018 1:26PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 23, 2018 1:39PM MDT
One person has been killed after a fiery crash on Highway 22 between Millarvile and Priddis early Saturday morning.
Officials say the crash, between a pickup truck and a smaller car, took place at just after 7:30 a.m., just south of Plummers Road.
When emergency crews arrived at the scene, the driver and sole occupant of the car, a 34-year-old man, had died.
Two out of the four people in the truck, both children, were taken to the Alberta Children's Hospital.
One patient was in serious non-life threatening condition while the other was in stable non-life threatening condition.
The identity of the victim has not been released.