One person has been killed after a fiery crash on Highway 22 between Millarvile and Priddis early Saturday morning.

Officials say the crash, between a pickup truck and a smaller car, took place at just after 7:30 a.m., just south of Plummers Road.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, the driver and sole occupant of the car, a 34-year-old man, had died.

Two out of the four people in the truck, both children, were taken to the Alberta Children's Hospital.

One patient was in serious non-life threatening condition while the other was in stable non-life threatening condition.

The identity of the victim has not been released.