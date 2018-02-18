Okotoks RCMP says that one person has died and four others were seriously injured in a single vehicle crash on Saturday evening.

Police say that the crash, at 112 Street W. just one kilometre north of Highway 549, took place at about 9:00 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and four others were taken to hospital in serious condition.

There is no other information about the victims at this time.

Traffic was rerouted around the incident for the duration of the investigation.