EMS officials confirm one adult is dead and another person was transported to hospital following a Friday night crash involving four vehicles on Highway 22.

The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 22 and Range Road 292, at a location approximately 30 kilometres north of Cochrane.

According to RCMP, the crash involved a truck, two RVs and a semi-tractor trailer.

One adult, gender not confirmed, who had been in a pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

511 Alberta confirms a section of the highway has been closed to traffic.

Update: Hwy22 btwn Hwy579 and TwpRd 292, near Cremona - CLOSED due to MVC - Expect major delays. Consider alt. route. (8:01pm) #ABRoads https://t.co/QjSO4QePaH — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) May 5, 2018

RCMP have launched an investigation into the crash. Traffic is expected to be detoured in the area for several hours.