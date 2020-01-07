LETHBRIDGE -- One person is dead and another was transported to hospital following a Monday evening crash near Coaldale.

Emergency crews responded to the junction of Highway 3 and Highway 512, east of Coaldale, at around 8 p.m. following a crash involving a truck and a van.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene. Their age and identity has not been released. There were no passengers in the van at the time of the collision.

There were two people in the truck at the time of the crash. One person was transported to hospital by ambulance in non-life threatening condition while the second person was treated on scene by EMS.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

A section of eastbound Highway 3 was closed for several hours following the crash. Coaldale is located 10 kilometres east of Lethbridge.