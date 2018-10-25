A 44-year-old man is dead following a Thursday morning crash on Highway 3 west of Fort Macleod.

According to RCMP, a sedan was travelling eastbound shortly before 7:00 a.m. when it entered the westbound lanes of Highway 3, near Highway 810, and collided with an oncoming pickup truck.

Following the collision, the car entered the ditch on the north side of the highway and flipped. The driver of the car, a 44-year-old man, was transported to the Fort Macleod Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 38-year-old man, was not seriously injured in the crash and did not require medical attention.

A section of Highway 3 was closed to traffic for several hours following the crash but has reopened. RCMP continue to investigate the fatal collision.