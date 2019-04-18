Members of the RCMP surrounded a home in the community of Bellevue in Crowsnest Pass and asked residents in the area to stay in their homes during an investigation into a weapons complaint that ended with one man dead.

A containment area was established near the intersection of 223 Street and 27 Avenue Thursday evening.

RCMP officials say the investigation was prompted by 911 calls indicating a shot had been fired in the area.

Shortly after midnight, RCMP members on the scene confirmed to CTV that one man has been located inside the home and declared dead. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The community of Bellevue is situated along Highway 3 and is located a few kilometres southeast of the Frank Slide Interpretive Centre.

@RCMPAlberta on scene in Bellevue confirm one man is dead after emergency response units showed up to the home along 226 street. #Breaking — Tyler Barrow (@CTVTyler) April 19, 2019

With files from CTV's Tyler Barrow