One dead following police standoff in Crowsnest Pass
RCMP members in the community of Bellevue in Crowsnest Pass during Thursday's investigation into a weapons complaint (image courtesy:David Selles/CROWSNEST PASS HERALD)
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 9:23PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, April 19, 2019 8:31AM MDT
Members of the RCMP surrounded a home in the community of Bellevue in Crowsnest Pass and asked residents in the area to stay in their homes during an investigation into a weapons complaint that ended with one man dead.
A containment area was established near the intersection of 223 Street and 27 Avenue Thursday evening.
RCMP officials say the investigation was prompted by 911 calls indicating a shot had been fired in the area.
Shortly after midnight, RCMP members on the scene confirmed to CTV that one man has been located inside the home and declared dead. The identity of the deceased has not been released.
The community of Bellevue is situated along Highway 3 and is located a few kilometres southeast of the Frank Slide Interpretive Centre.
