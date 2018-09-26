CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
One dead following rollover along Highway 22 between Bragg Creek and Redwood Meadows
Published Wednesday, September 26, 2018 10:03PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 26, 2018 10:12PM MDT
EMS officials confirm a Wednesday evening crash west of Calgary has claimed a life.
Emergency crews were called to a location along Highway 22, between the communities of Bragg Creek and Redwood Meadows, shortly before 9:30 p.m.
One person, age and gender not confirmed, was pronounced dead. A second person suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.
According to RCMP, the vehicle left the highway and flipped. The vehicle laned on T'suutina land and both the T'suutina Police and RCMP responded.
Highway 22 remains open to traffic.
More details to follow
Crews are on scene of a serious MVC on #HWY22 between Bragg Creek and Redwood Meadows. Use caution when passing the scene at 60 km/h or less. #abroads— Redwood Meadows Fire (@RMESFire) September 27, 2018