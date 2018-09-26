EMS officials confirm a Wednesday evening crash west of Calgary has claimed a life.

Emergency crews were called to a location along Highway 22, between the communities of Bragg Creek and Redwood Meadows, shortly before 9:30 p.m.

One person, age and gender not confirmed, was pronounced dead. A second person suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

According to RCMP, the vehicle left the highway and flipped. The vehicle laned on T'suutina land and both the T'suutina Police and RCMP responded.

Highway 22 remains open to traffic.

More details to follow