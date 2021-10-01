One dead following Thursday night collision on Hwy. 22

CALGARY -

A 19-year-old Cremona man died from injuries suffered in a Thursday night collision on Highway 22.

Just before 10 p.m., Didsbury RCMP responded to a call about a serious vehicle collision on Hwy. 22 around three kilometres south of Township Road 300.

A preliminary investigation suggested that a semi-tractor was travelling northbound on Hwy.22 when a pickup truck travelling south crossed the centre line and was struck by the semi.

The 26-year-old man driving the semi was assessed by EMS at the scene and released. The 19-year-old driver of the pickup truck was transported by EMS to a Calgary-area hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, but succumbed to those injuries in hospital.

The investigation into the collision continues.