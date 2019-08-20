A multi-vehicle collision that took place around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on Highway 9, at Range Road 72, between Chinook and Cereal, Alta.has left one dead and a number of others injured.

According to the RCMP, 10 vehicles were involved, including three semi-truck units and seven passenger vehicles.

One of the trucks was hauling fuel, and the fuel ignited, causing a number of vehicles to catch fire.

A second semi was hauling butane.

The police say the collision area was consumed with flames.

According to the Calgary EMS, a total of 13 patients are being treated.

10 patients were taken by ground ambulance to area health centres in stable, non-life threatening condition to non-injured (the latter taken to hospital due to sheer magnitude of the crash).

One patient was taken by Stars air ambulance to Calgary. Another was airlifted by Halo to a nearby air strip and that patient was taken by a fixed wing plane to Calgary.

One patient is deceased. No gender or age is available at this time.

An evacuation order for the Hamlet of Chinook that was issued earlier in the afternoon has ended.

An Evacuation Centre has been opened at the Youngstown Community Hall, where everyone displaced by the emergency can stay.

According to the Alberta Emergency Alert, "there is smoke and emergency crews in the area. Persons evacuating this area should take their medication, blankets, sleeping bags, personal identification, and documents if possible."

RCMP are asking motorists to avoid the area or expect long delays. They anticipate that it will be several hours before support units can access the collision scene to do an examination.

It's expected that the road will remain impassable until early Wednesday morning.

Traffic on Highway 9 is being re-routed eastbound to Highway 884 and westbound to Highway 41.

