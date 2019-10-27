CALGARY – Fire officials say a man has died in an early morning blaze inside an apartment building in the northwest Calgary community of Ranchlands.

Crews were called to a building in the 6000 block of Ranchview Drive N.W. at about 2:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from a second floor suite in the building.

With an aggressive interior attack, firefighters managed to contain the fire to the unit where it started.

When the fire was out, they discovered the body of a man inside.

No one else was in the suite and approximately 20 residents managed to escape the building safely and were housed in a Calgary Transit bus because of the cold weather.

Fire crews and an investigator remain at the scene to monitor the fire and work to determine a cause.

The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information, including photos and video of the fire, is asked to contact the Calgary Fire Department via email.