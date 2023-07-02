One dead in Canada Day crash near Cochrane

A man is dead after being struck by an off-road vehicle on Highway 743 at Hunter Valley Road.

Around 11:30 p.m. Canada Day, Cochrane RCMP say the 42-year-old Olds resident was walking when he was hit from behind by the side by side. He died at the scene.

The driver of the off road vehicle was injured in the crash, and was taken to hospital. Saturday he had been released.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the crash.