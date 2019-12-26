CALGARY -- The Cardston RCMP are investigating after one man died in a Wednesday night structure fire at a Cardston, Alta. motel.

On Dec. 25, just after midnight, the Cardston County Fire and Emergency Services (CCFES) and the local RCMP received a number of 911 calls about a fire at the motel in Cardston.

Once CCFES and the RCMP arrived, the motel was evacuated except for one male, who witnesses had seen inside his room and wasn't evacuating.

Emergency Services and RCMP were able to access the room, where they discovered a man they described as being 'gravely injured'.

The injured man was transported to Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge, where shortly thereafter he was pronounced deceassed.

The Cardston RCMP are reminding anyone who feels alone over the holidays or at any time of the year, that they can contact the Alberta Health Services Mental Help Line at 1-877-303-2642, or 911 if it's an immediate emergency,

Cardston, Alta., is a town of around 4,000 population located in southwest Alberta, around 25 kilometres north of the Montana border. It borders the Kainai Nation and is 77 km southwest of Lethbridge and 234 km south of Calgary.

Actress Fay Wray was born on a ranch near Cardston in 1907, before finding her way to Hollywood and starring in the 1933 production of King Kong.