Officials say one person has died in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 that ended up closing the route for nearly eight hours on Saturday.

The crash happened at around midnight and involved a number of vehicles, including a semi-tractor trailer.

Calgary EMS says paramedics from as far away as Banff were also called to attend the scene and ended up transporting one patient to the hospital there.

That victim was then airlifted to Calgary for additional treatment.

There are no details on the patient who died at the scene.

The highway reopened at about 7:30 a.m.