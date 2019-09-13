Coaldale RCMP says a man from Lethbridge has died after the vehicle he was travelling in lost control and crashed north of the community on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, just north of the Coaldale industrial area, at about 1 a.m. on September 12.

An initial investigation found a car had been driving at a high rate of speed on 11 Street when it drove into a field after the road ended.

The vehicle, a dark blue BMW, ended up flipping over and came to rest on the passenger side.

Police say the impact caused the car to burst into flame.

Both of the occupants were found outside the car by emergency crews.

A 25-year-old male, from Lethbridge, was declared dead at the scene. Officials say the victim suffered extensive burns to his body.

The second occupant, a 20-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge. She was eventually transferred to hospital in Calgary where she remains in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Coaldale RCMP, along with an RCMP Collision Analyst from Lethbridge, are continuing to investigate.

The name of the deceased is not being released.