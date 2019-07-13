Police are investigating a fatal collision Saturday morning on Highway 22X at 104th Street S.E. that also saw a police officer injured in a separate crash while responding to the scene.

Emergency crews were called about 10 a.m. after two vehicles collided head-on.

Few details are available but one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was airlifted to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

Three other people were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police say there is no indication speed or alcohol were factors in the head-on crash.

A CPS officer riding a motorcycle was also injured when he crashed on Stoney Trail on the way to the fatal crash.

The officer was taken to hospital with injuries to his arm, and is in stable condition.