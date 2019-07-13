One dead in head-on crash on Highway 22X, officer injured while responding
One person was killed and four others taken to hospital following a head-on crash on Highway 22X. A police officer was also injured in a separate crash while responding to the scene.
Published Saturday, July 13, 2019 3:24PM MDT
Police are investigating a fatal collision Saturday morning on Highway 22X at 104th Street S.E. that also saw a police officer injured in a separate crash while responding to the scene.
Emergency crews were called about 10 a.m. after two vehicles collided head-on.
Few details are available but one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was airlifted to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.
Three other people were taken to hospital by ambulance.
Police say there is no indication speed or alcohol were factors in the head-on crash.
A CPS officer riding a motorcycle was also injured when he crashed on Stoney Trail on the way to the fatal crash.
The officer was taken to hospital with injuries to his arm, and is in stable condition.