Advertisement
One dead in Monday collision northwest of city
Published Monday, June 28, 2021 8:57PM MDT
One person died Monday in a collision on Highway 567
Share:
CALGARY -- One person is dead following a serious collision that took place Monday afternoon northwest of Calgary.
Around 4 p.m., Airdrie RCMP received a report of a vehicle collision on Highway 567 between Range Rd. 25 and Bearspaw Road.
RCMP said traffic in the area will be re-routed for the next several hours.
They wouldn't confirm whether the deceased was a man or woman, or provide any information about the second person involved in the incident.
This is a developing story...