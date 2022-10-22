One dead in multi-vehicle collision near Strathmore

One person is dead and one injured following a multi-vehicle collision that took place Friday night.

A two-vehicle collision between a pickup truck and SUV took place around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 901 and Range Road 260A, about 25 km east of Calgary.

The driver of the SUV was declared dead on scene, EMS confirmed.

The driver of the pickup truck, an adult female, was transported by STARS air ambulance to Foothills hospital in serious condition.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.