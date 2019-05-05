A man has died after a serious two-vehicle crash on a rural highway near Hussar late Friday night.

Bassano RCMP were called to the scene of the crash, on Range Road 194 and Township Road 231A, at about 11:23 p.m.

An initial investigation indicates a truck with four occupants was driving southbound on Range Road 194 when it was rear-ended by another vehicle.

As a result, the vehicle that struck the back of the truck lost control and rolled off the highway.

The driver and sole occupant, a 34-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

All four occupants of the truck were not hurt in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The name of the victim is not being released.

Hussar is approximately one hour east of Calgary.