CALGARY -- A 17-year-old male from Siksika Nation died Tuesday in a single vehicle accident east of Calgary.

Emergency crews were called to Township Road 232 and Rural Road 250, east of Calgary, just before 5:30 a.m.

Members of the Strathmore Fire Department responded along with EMS. On scene, it was determined that the 17-year-old male was deceased.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the vehicle was travelling east on Township Road 232, when it went into the north ditch, rolling a number of times before stopping.

STARS Air Ambulance was used to transport a 70-year-old woman to Foothills Medical Centre, while two others were transported to Calgary by ambulance.

All three are believed to be in stable condition.