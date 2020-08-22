CALGARY -- One man is dead after an afternoon incident in northeast Calgary.

Calgary Police responded Saturday to numerous reports of a man walking along 16th Ave N.E. with a shotgun.

According to a police release, the man came in contact with a number of people, including a woman driving on the off ramp of 52nd Street.

The man got in the car, which headed towards Sunridge Mall, but then exited the vehicle. The woman driving the vehicle wasn't hurt.

A little while later, the man was discovered, dead, in the 3800 block of Rundlehorn Drive N.E.

Police say the information available suggests that it was a sucide and won't be providing information about the man's identity.